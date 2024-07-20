Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $93.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STT. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

