Mizuho Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,247 shares of company stock valued at $56,316,063. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

