Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,750 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AerCap by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

