Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $260.21

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.21 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.95). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 226,673 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 340 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

