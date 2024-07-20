Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 10.2%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 2,088,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,710,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.52.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

