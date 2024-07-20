Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.36

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $25.40. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 6,356 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBCN. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBCN

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.