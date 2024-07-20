M&G Plc Takes $204 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,581,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,001,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 1.2% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.