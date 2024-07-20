M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 829,798 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300,000. American Tower comprises 1.0% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M&G Plc owned about 0.18% of American Tower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $210.14. 1,404,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.