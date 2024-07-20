M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 829,798 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300,000. American Tower comprises 1.0% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M&G Plc owned about 0.18% of American Tower at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %
American Tower stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $210.14. 1,404,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
