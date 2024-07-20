M&G Plc Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,735,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,065,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&G Plc owned about 0.23% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $114,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

