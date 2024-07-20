M&G Plc Invests $120.95 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,860,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 2,441,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

