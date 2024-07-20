MetisDAO Trading Up 25.4% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $286.64 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $50.41 or 0.00074815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.86 or 0.99910833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011662 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.12948594 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,992,375.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

