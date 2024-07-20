Meta Games Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $282.94 Million (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $282.94 million and $53,227.62 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.25219178 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,899.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.