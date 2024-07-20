Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.