Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Merit Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.94) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Merit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 42.50 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.17 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Merit Group news, insider Con Conlon acquired 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,644.02). In other news, insider Con Conlon bought 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,147.50 ($19,644.02). Also, insider Phil Machray bought 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590 ($75,982.36). Corporate insiders own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

