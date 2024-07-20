McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $257.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

