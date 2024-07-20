Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.23.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
