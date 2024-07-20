Luceco (LON:LUCE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.55

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.55 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 166.80 ($2.16). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.17), with a volume of 250,414 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £269.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,523.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

