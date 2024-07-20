Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Twist Bioscience worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 811,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,020. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

