Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 175,770 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after buying an additional 1,268,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 200.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 585,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after buying an additional 475,703 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

