Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,204 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Leonardo DRS worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 1,335,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

