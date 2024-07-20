Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.92. The company had a trading volume of 889,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $480.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

