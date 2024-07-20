Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Trading Down 2%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 14,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 46,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

