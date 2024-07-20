Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.