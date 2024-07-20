Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $66.67 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,597,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,584,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00399825 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
