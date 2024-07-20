Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 444,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 959,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

