Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXEO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LXEO opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

