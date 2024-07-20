Leo Wealth LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 306.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of C traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.17. 8,564,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,056,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.