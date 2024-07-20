Leo Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.24. The stock had a trading volume of 654,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,048. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.