Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $65.35. 1,288,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

