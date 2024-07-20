Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.09. 5,458,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,625. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

