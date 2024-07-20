Leo Wealth LLC Buys 233 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.19. The stock had a trading volume of 973,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,075. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.32 and its 200-day moving average is $280.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

