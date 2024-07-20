Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HSBC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.86. 1,526,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

