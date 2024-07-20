Lembit Janes Purchases 623,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 623,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Lembit Janes acquired 287,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,225.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Lembit Janes acquired 14,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,590.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Lembit Janes acquired 127,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,587.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$65.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

