Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.38. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 52,614 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

