Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.38. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 52,614 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
