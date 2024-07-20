Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $41,994.15 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57.

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

