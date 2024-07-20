Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $986.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.7 %

LRCX opened at $917.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,010.49 and a 200-day moving average of $935.01.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,292. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

