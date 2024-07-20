Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. 2,163,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

