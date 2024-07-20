Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,122 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

IEI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 930,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,913. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

