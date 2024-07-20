Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,990 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.67% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 15,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.