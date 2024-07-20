Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,434 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.