Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 643.20 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.36). 16,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 58,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.44).

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 671.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.01.

Insider Activity at Keystone Law Group

In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.84), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($70,490.73). In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.84), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($70,490.73). Also, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.44), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($325,035.66). Company insiders own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

