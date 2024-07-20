Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.