JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $10.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

ARI opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

