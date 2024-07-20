Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) vs. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Financial Comparison

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -5.20% -32.83% -5.96% BioXcel Therapeutics -8,715.72% N/A -154.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Journey Medical and BioXcel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Journey Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 908.55%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Journey Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Journey Medical and BioXcel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $79.18 million 1.38 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -17.61 BioXcel Therapeutics $1.38 million 31.82 -$179.05 million ($5.18) -0.23

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Journey Medical beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. Its commercial product, IGALMI, a sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The company also continues to conduct clinical trials evaluating BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder, as well as in the community for agitation associated with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia. In addition, it is developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia; and BXCL701, an investigational, orally innate immunity activator for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid and liquid tumors; BXCL503, a drug candidate to target apathy in dementia; and BXCL504, a drug candidate to target aggression in dementia. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

