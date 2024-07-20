Jonathan Owen Buys 40,000 Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($518.74).

Metals One Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. Metals One PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.50.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

