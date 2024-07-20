Jonathan Owen Buys 40,000 Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($518.74).
Metals One Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. Metals One PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.50.
Metals One Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.