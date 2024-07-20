Jefferies Financial Group Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $86.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

