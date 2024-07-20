Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $655.00 to $780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $666.71.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $633.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.43. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

