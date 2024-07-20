Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVN stock opened at C$18.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.77. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.