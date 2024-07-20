iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

ECH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216,215 shares. The firm has a market cap of $572.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

