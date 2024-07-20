iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.89

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 330214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

